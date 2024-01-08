21 Savage & Donald Glover Tease “21 Savage Story”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin is also linked to the cryptic reveal.

Have 21 Savage and Donald Glover joined forces for a biopic? Both Georgia-raised entertainers have provided an apparent teaser for an upcoming project.

On Sunday (January 7), 21 Savage posted a movie poster for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story to Instagram. The image featured actors Donald Glover (Atlanta, Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things, The Book of Clarence).

Additionally, Glover uploaded the American Dream announcement on his Instagram page. Caleb McLaughlin also shared the poster on Instagram. Savage simply captioned the post with three sets of eyes emojis.

As of press time, 21 Savage has not confirmed if American Dream is a full-length motion picture, music video or another type of production. The “a lot” hitmaker reportedly filmed content while in London for his homecoming performance at The O2 Arena in November.

21 Savage was born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in London, England. He and his family moved to Atlanta, Georgia when he was seven years old. His non-immigrant visa expired in July 2006, which led to federal officials taking him into custody in 2019 for unlawful immigration.

In October 2023, Drake revealed 21 Savage received a green card on the single “8AM in Charlotte.” Drake and Savage previously united for 2022’s Grammy Award-nominated Her Loss collaborative album.

21 Savage hasn’t released a solo studio LP since 2018’s I Am > I Was, but he reconnected with Metro Boomin for 2020’s Savage Mode II. The 31-year-old rhymer officially returned as a soloist in October 2023 with the “Call Me Revenge” track.