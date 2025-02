Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is addressing Boosie Badazz’s claims that authorities abruptly shut down Big Meech’s recent concert just hours before showtime.

50 Cent shows no signs of backing down in his feud with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

He’s firing off a series of posts ridiculing the former drug kingpin over his axed comeback concert amid claims the event was shut down by authorities just hours before the scheduled start time.

On Thursday (February 19) the “Many Men” hitmaker shared a clip of Boosie Badazz discussing the concert.

According to Boosie, “The arena was open. Everything was open, it was going down,” but event staff told him it was shut down during soundcheck.

The G-Unit boss previously denied being responsible for the last-minute cancelation while simultaneously implying he’s influential enough to have done so.

“Some federal people came in here with letters,” Boosie stated. “Like, shut this s### down.”

“hey I’m just asking for a friend,” 50 Cent captioned the clip. “Does this mean the shows not gonna go on.”

50 Cent Slams “Snake” Lil Meech

He also shared another clip featuring Boosie commenting on Lil Meech’s reaction to the feud, although he later deleted it.

“I did more for MeMe than anyone in his life boosie,” 50 Cent wrote. “That’s why he responded like that. If he get locked up, I’m the first person he call bailed him out every time. When I saw him laughing at his pop post I said oh s###! he a snake too he belong with him.”

50 Cent recently revealed he sent Lil Meech to rehab after noticing signs of substance use. He claimed the actor became “high as f###” while working on set and later vomited during a weapons test.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent continued targeting Meech, sharing a screenshot of an apparent GoFundMe fundraiser.

The page listed a goal of $10,000, stating, “Meech currently needs help paying his bills.”

It’s unlikely the GoFundMe page was created on behalf of Big Meech, but that didn’t stop 50 Cent. He claimed the property that Big Meech rents is owned by Quality Control co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas, and it’s far from affordable.

“Help big screech pay his 30k a month Air BnB,” he wrote. “That’s one of P’s cribs. shout out to Quality Control!”