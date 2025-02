Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The show was supposed to take place in Miami on Thursday night (February 13).

50 Cent is denying he has anything to do with the cancelation of the Big Meech “Welcome Back” Legacy Concert that was supposed to take place in Miami this month.

On Thursday (February 13), the Power exec hopped on Instagram and shared a flyer for the show that read: “Big Meech’s ‘Welcome Back’ Concert in Miami canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.” No other details were provided.

50 Cent wrote in the caption, “I had nothing to with this, please stop calling my phone. I sincerely hope you have a nice day today Happy Valentine’s Day. I’m stronger then you think I am.”

Per the flyer, the show—scheduled to take place February 13 at the Amerant Bank Arena—featured Lil Baby, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and Moneybagg Yo, among others.

Tensions arose between 50 Cent and Big Meech after the latter teamed up with 50 Cent’s longtime nemesis Rick Ross in a video promoting the concert. The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper implied Big Meech was a snitch, which soon erupted into a contentious back-and-forth.

On Monday (February 10), 50 Cent took to Instagram to repost Meech’s statement, denying that he cooperated with authorities. 50 Cent snapped back, “I’m not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets. You tricked Cuff off the street. You told Tammy to tell, b####.”

50 Cent was referring to St. Louis drug lord Dionne “Cuffy” Gatling, who accused Big Meech of indirectly cooperating with authorities through BMF associate Tammy Cowins.

Cuffy claims Cowins, a producer on Fif’s BMF series, acted as a government informant and played a key role in facilitating Meech’s alleged cooperation, ultimately leading to his prison sentence. 50 Cent continued, taunting Big Meech over the now-canceled concert.

“Y’all gone be disappointed when Lil Baby don’t show up?” he added, suggesting the Atlanta rapper and others will be a no-show at the gig. “He can’t even go. He on house arrest.”

But, according to 50 Cent, it was canceled without any interjection from him.