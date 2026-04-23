Amara La Negra & Zoey Brinxx Talk Explosive New Season Of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”

Amara La Negra isn’t holding back this season. From emotional vulnerability to explosive confrontations, she says fans will see a side of the cast that’s rarely been this raw.

For years, Love & Hip Hop: Miami has carved out its own lane in the reality TV universe by blending raw emotion, music industry ambition and deeply personal storytelling. Since its debut in 2018, the Miami installment has stood apart thanks to its vibrant cultural mix and unapologetic cast, led by personalities like Amara La Negra, who has long been a voice for Afro-Latina identity in entertainment.

This season, the stakes feel even higher. The drama is sharper, the emotions run deeper, and the lines between personal and public life continue to blur. Alongside cast member Zoey Brinxx, Amara opens up about shocking storylines, emotional growth and the kind of vulnerability that reality TV rarely captures authentically. In this candid conversation with AllHipHop’s Quierra Luck, both women keep it real about love, loyalty and what viewers can expect when the cameras start rolling.

AllHipHop: First off, what are people getting from this season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami?

Amara La Negra: I feel like as far as my perspective on the show in general, the cast and watching all the drama unfold, you’re going to see a lot of transparency. You’re going to see family feuds. You’re going to see relationships… like as far as just drama in general, they definitely got that covered this season. I felt like I was surprised and shocked at a lot of moments.

Zoey Brinxx: It was a lot of heightened moments, but also the transparency is what I admire because I see a lot of people put their guard down and just indulge in being vulnerable and emotional. I’m here for it, honestly.

AllHipHop: What storyline surprised you the most this season?

Amara La Negra: For sure… Michael Blackson’s love triangle. I definitely was not expecting that. Sometimes when you see comedians or celebrities, you just see them as talent. You never really get to know about their personal life.

She continues, reflecting on the deeper implications:

Men can sometimes say what they want to get what they want from women and don’t realize how that creates a domino effect that can jeopardize not just the mothers, but the children as well.

Still, she acknowledges a positive side:

I respect how he’s able to bring the children together… to raise them as brothers because that’s what they are at the end of the day.

Zoey Brinxx: A couple of things shocked me this season. One, when Trina come on set, she be so calm—but this season, they really got to her and she had some explosive moments.

She adds:

Seeing Amara go from poised and classy to like, ‘you know what, I’m about to turn this up,’ that was crazy for me too.

AllHipHop: Amara, how have you grown this season compared to what fans have seen before?

Amara La Negra: I think that just revisiting and reevaluating my past… coming back to my own senses and realizing my worth and who I am as a woman.

She continued:

Sometimes you’re caught up trying to receive the validation of a man that you don’t even realize when you start to lose yourself.

And now?

I’ve had the opportunity to come back to myself… learning to choose my battles. Not everybody deserves my energy.

She keeps her signature fire:

If you want it, I shall always be here to give it to you—but not everybody deserves to bring out the monster in me.

AllHipHop: How do friendships and relationships evolve when there’s so much tension?

Amara La Negra: When you care about someone, those little moments shouldn’t matter. They’re part of it… a little rock in the path. But if you really love someone, you’ll always figure out a way to come back to each other and heal together.

AllHipHop: Let’s do a quick rapid-fire. One word to describe the season?

Amara La Negra: Explosive.

Zoey Brinxx: Chaotic.

AllHipHop: Who understood the assignment when it comes to fashion?

Zoey Brinxx: Bobby. Always Bobby.

AllHipHop: Who surprised you the most?

Amara La Negra: Michael Blackson’s side piece.

AllHipHop: Who’s the most misunderstood cast member?

Amara La Negra: I think I would say Claudia… she tried to bring us together at one point.

Zoey Brinxx: We all understood where she was coming from. We respect her.

AllHipHop: Who’s the peacemaker?

Amara La Negra: Claudia, towards the end. I’m always trying to bring people together, but it doesn’t always work.

Zoey Brinxx: I’m going with Claudia too.

AllHipHop: Last one—what’s something about Miami that’s undeniable?

Amara La Negra: Diverse personalities.