“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Gets New Home For Season 7

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

BET Network officially debuts Love & Hip Hop Miami Season 7 on November 4 as Amara La Negra, Trick Daddy and Trina return.

BET Network officially welcomes Love & Hip Hop: Miami to its Monday night lineup as the hit reality franchise makes its network debut with Season 7 on November 4 at 8 P.M. ET/PT.

The Miami-based series transitions from VH1 to BET, marking a significant shift for the popular Hip-Hop reality franchise. The move positions BET to capitalize on the show’s loyal fanbase while expanding its Monday night programming with proven content.

Season 7 centers on Miami’s dynamic music scene and the personal dramas of its cast.

Amara La Negra returns as a central figure, juggling motherhood responsibilities while navigating a brewing feud that threatens her personal peace.

The Afro-Latina artist continues to build her music career while navigating the complexities of raising her children in the public eye.

Trick Daddy steps into entrepreneur mode, expanding his Sunday’s Eatery restaurant empire throughout South Florida.

However, his business success contrasts with personal complications as former romantic interests resurface, creating tension in his current relationships.

Miami’s self-proclaimed “Diamond Princess,” Trina finds herself revisiting a past romantic connection that stirs controversy within her close-knit circle of friends and associates. The veteran rapper’s personal life becomes a focal point as old relationships create new drama.

Comedian Michael Blackson and his fiancée, Rada Darling, navigate their unconventional relationship dynamic, bringing humor and unpredictability to the season’s romantic storylines.

The season also highlights Shay Johnson’s spiritual journey as she balances faith with single motherhood, while Miami Tip attempts to transform personal vulnerability into professional strength.

New mother Chyng Diamond struggles to balance her career comeback with the demands of raising a newborn.

Powerhouse music manager Rahki Giovanni, rapper Kent Jones, and Asian Goddess Cat add additional layers of music industry drama and mysticism to the season’s narrative.

Returning favorites include Bobby Lytes and Eliza Reign, alongside viral sensation Pinkydoll, who transitions from NPC internet fame to pursuing rap stardom under Trick Daddy’s mentorship.

Songwriter Sonyae also joins the cast, stepping out from behind-the-scenes songwriting to pursue center-stage recognition.

The network move represents BET’s strategy to strengthen its reality programming slate with established franchises that resonate with its core demographic.

The Love & Hip Hop brand has consistently delivered strong ratings across multiple markets, making Miami’s addition a strategic programming decision.