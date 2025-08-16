Father Of Amara La Negra’s Kids Featured On “Love & Hip Hop” Busted For Cold Case Rape

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Allan Mueses, the father of Amara La Negra‘s twin daughters and a recurring figure on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, has been charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Michigan following allegations dating back over a decade.

The 40-year-old was extradited from Miami and arraigned July 28 in Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The charges stem from an alleged assault of a fellow student in March 2010 while Mueses was enrolled as a foreign exchange student at Western Michigan University.

Prosecutors say the woman, then 20, met Mueses at a campus recreation center and later went to his apartment, where the alleged assault occurred.

Last week, the victim appeared in court and testified that during the incident, Mueses told her to “think about this every night” as he assaulted her.

She reported the incident to campus police and underwent a forensic medical exam, but no charges were filed at the time.

The case remained inactive until it was reopened through Michigan’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), which reexamines older cases. Mueses was arrested in Florida on July 11 under an out-of-state extradition warrant issued July 14.

“I remain grateful to our state’s devoted SAKI units and their efforts to bring about justice for victims of sexual assaults perpetrated years ago,” Nessel said in a statement. “Their commitment ensures that survivors have the opportunity to see their cases fully investigated and that perpetrators are held accountable.”

Mueses, originally from the Dominican Republic, attended WMU between 2009 and 2013.

His relationship with Amara La Negra was featured heavily during seasons four through six of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, where the couple’s ups and downs played out on-screen.

The pair welcomed twin daughters on March 23, 2022, and though no longer romantically involved, they continue to co-parent.