Ari Fletcher Slams G Herbo On Twitter After Club Link-Up With Rapper & His Other Baby Mama

Get the latest scoop on G Herbo and Ari Fletcher and Taina William’s unexpected interaction.

G Herbo was on the receiving end of a direct yet stray shot from his ex-lover Ari Fletcher after she fired back at a Twitter user following her recent link-up with the Chicago rapper and his current partner/mother of some of his children Taina Williams.

On Wednesday (December 11), Fletcher blew up on an unsuspecting person after they gave their two cents on the trio parlaying together, despite their shared history with one another. In essence, the commenter appeared to give credit to Herbo by using his own personal experiences with the mother of his children, who he says would’ve likely torn each other apart had they been at the same nightclub.

Ari Fletcher appeared to take offense to the remark and teed off on both the Twitter user and the PTSD rapper, who she claims did nothing to help smooth over the rough patch dividing the three of them in years past.

“Advice on what?” Fletcher questioned the user in her reply to the post containing videos of their time together in the club. “He ain’t got s##t to do with that. Y’all give n###as too much credit.

We two grown ass women. He didn’t mend or coach us through s##t. That was all us.”

Advice on what? He ain’t got s### to do with that. Y’all give n##### too much credit.

We two grown ass women. He didn’t mend or coach us through s###. That was all us. https://t.co/ZjY72llj7b — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) December 11, 2024

While Ari Fletcher may have a point, the man she snapped on apparently wasn’t the only individual who was thinking the same thing. Other reactions trended toward utter bewilderment that the trio was even seen together in public, mainly due to they dynamic between the two women.

“Maybe I need to grow up but I would nevaaaaa be buddy buddy with Ari if I was Taina,” one user wrote in a tweet. “She bullied and threatened that girl. We can be cordial for the kids but THIS? Please.”

Another user trolled the trio over the incident, adding, “Ari and taina in the club together with herb hell must have frozen over.”

In another tweet, a user rehashed one specific instance which occurred between the two women in years past, which they deemed as simply inexcusable, no matter how “cute” the current situation was.

“Ari and Taina cute but you wouldnt catch me being chummy w a b##ch who claimed i abused/harmed her child, same bd or not.”

telling you rn taina don’t like ari fr. That’s a real nyc b####. And ari yanking her all around is a lowkey power move establishing Dominance 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kakVOqND8r — k (@kaykxxx) December 11, 2024

Ari Fletcher and Taina Williams have a checkered past, to say the least. Williams, who’s the stepdaughter of Fabolous, shares a son Essex and daughter Emmy Love with Herbo. Ari Fletcher, who’s been dating Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo for several years, shares son Yoshon with the Chi-Town rapper. In June 2023, Ari Fletcher put Taina Williams’ digits on social media after allegedly being unable to contact her young son. In September 2022, Fletcher accused Williams of abusing Yoshon in a tirade on her Instagram Story.

“How about to tell the truth for ONCE,” she wrote. “Tell them how my son came home with a scar on him and saying what Taina did to him while you wasn’t home.”