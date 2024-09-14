G Herbo Denies He Inspired Son’s “Crash Out” Rap Persona

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

G Herbo talks about his son’s early interest in music. Learn why the rapper isn’t pushing his son to become a rapper just yet

G Herbo has denied that he’s influencing his young son to follow in his footsteps as a “crash-out” rapper, despite his son’s bold rap ambitions.

In a recent podcast appearance, the “PTSD” rapper addressed concerns after his son, Yosohn, coined the rap name “Baby Crash” and started dabbling in music production. According to the Chicago rapper, Yosohn, who he shares with ex-partner Ari Fletcher, found his own way into music before Herbo could say otherwise. Despite his son’s early interest in music, Herbo isn’t pushing him to pick up a mic just yet.

“He just made his first beat at Mickey crib and s##t,” G Herbo said. “I ain’t saying he going to get into music, but I know I influence him.”

Herbo then revealed that Yosohn had even coined his own rap name, which he seems completely fine with, even if it’s worrisome to others.

“He called himself Baby Crash and made a beat,” he said. “That explains who he is already,” Herbo said with a grin.

While he admits he might have some influence, Herbo quickly laughed off the claims that he is responsible for inspiring Yosohn’s rambunctious rap name. In fact, he was insists it’s a combination of his son’s reckless streak, and in his bloodline all together. To prove his stance was true, he pointed fingers at Yosohn’s mother, who has made a name for herself for literally crashing out on social media.

“He naturally a crash out,” he said. “That s##t ain’t got nothing to do with me at all. You got to give a token to both parents. His mama crash out too, bro. Don’t act like she ain’t a crash out her damn self.”

While it is true that Yosohn’s mother’s fiery persona could definitely be part of the problem, it’s not like he is known for his graphic lyrics and storytelling bars which vivid depict the street life. Tracks like “Kill Sht”*, “Gangbangin“, and “Never Cared” have become fan favorites, detailing the harsh realities of the Chicago streets, sparking debates on whether his music glorifies violence.

As for Baby Crash’s future in rap? Only time will tell if he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps—or crash out entirely.

Check out the hilarious video above.