Britney Spears Curves Plies With Cryptic Post, Deletes Thirst Trap Post To Kanye West’s ‘Fade’

Despite Plies’ numerous attempts at proving he’s both a fan of Britney Spear’s Instagram choreography work and worthy suitor, the pop star appears to be choosing up on Kanye West right now.

If anything, maybe Spears doesn’t have a thing for Ye, but the Donda rapper clearly has her attention in the same way she’s living rent-free in Plies’ head. By the looks of it, Miss Spears is feeling even friskier in the face of her impending divorce from Sam Ashgari and has chosen West’s music as the soundtrack to her hot girl summer.

“Me and Kanye!!!” she wrote in the brief message stamped with a starry-eyed emoji. The possibility that there’s a world in which Britney Spears exists completely oblivious of Plies and his advances is highly likely. But, you gotta admit, it’s kind of funny to think Spears would really shade Plies by way of flirting with Kanye West.

Britney Spears posted then deleted a post on instagram of her vibing to "Fade" with the caption : "Me and Kanye!!!🤩" pic.twitter.com/2yGjNNNsdF — Donda Times (@dondatimes) August 23, 2023

Britney Spears posted a since-deleted video of herself half-naked self and dancing to in bed to Kanye West’s high energy record “Fade.” The video isn’t giving Teyana Taylor sex symbol vibes, but it’s letting the world know Spears can still throw it if she wants to. And even though by this point videos like this are on pretty much on-brand for Britney Spears, it’s the caption that really does it for me.

In what world, might one ask? The same one where Marcus Jordan is apparently planning to wed Larsa Pippen. Anything is possible and nothing is out of the ordinary these days when it comes to celebrity relationships. Hell, Taryn Manning, Britney Spears’ former bestie, even confessed she was out here eating a married man’s groceries and was sprung out on him enough to almost cop shawty a boat.

Maybe it’s too early to call, but both Plies and Bianca Censori might have to move out of the way in order for the stars to align in the Britney Spears and Kanye West power couple universe. I can already imagine what it would be like watching them shut down the Met Gala together in 2024—Kanye West will likely be wearing something covering his entire body from head to toe and Britney Spears will probably bring a mob of 20 backup dancers for her routine during her walk to the staircase photo-op. What a time, man.

Check out the spicy clip below.