Central Cee May Be Trying To Understand Playboi Carti’s Evolving Stage Presence Just Like Us

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Maybe the expression on Central Cee’s face is the look of inspiration.

Central Cee appeared to learn firsthand that Playboi Carti’s shows are as unpredictable as they are unconventional.

It appears as though the U.K. lyricist is busy being a student of the game when he isn’t cutting chart-topping bangers such as “Sprinter” with Dave. Evidence of such has surfaced in the form of a new viral clip that appears to capture Cee backstage as a spectator of one of Carti’s recent festival appearances.

Clearly cliqued up with his crew, Cench appeared to be vibing out as Carti turned up on stage during a performance of his hit Whole Lotta Red album cut “Sky.” However, as the Opium frontman let out a semi-demonic shriek as a puff of smoke enshrouded him simultaneously, Cee seemingly looked on to his associates with a sense of pure bewilderment.

This isn’t the first time one of Carti’s performances has caused an attendee to question exactly what they saw. If you’ll recall, one TikTok user went viral earlier this year after she posted a video of herself actively distancing herself from Carti’s stage at Rolling Loud this year because she felt an evil presence during his set. In 2021, Miley Cyrus fans were literally fighting for their lives at LOLLAPALOOZA as Carti fans nearly trampled them as he performed.

While it’s unclear what exactly Cee was thinking, he’s certainly not the only person noticing the shift in Carti’s performances. Folks still literally think he’s worshipping Satan right now.

Peep the clip below.