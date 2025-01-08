Chlöe Bailey Breaks Silence On Burna Boy Romance Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy ignited a social media frenzy after stepping out together in Lagos, Nigeria, last month.

Footage surfaced online showing them getting cozy in various hotspots, sparking viral dating rumors. While they provided a steady stream of headlines, neither Bailey nor Burna addressed the speculation.

However, the singer was forced to confront the gossip head-on during her appearance on The Breakfast Club Wednesday (January 8).

During a discussion about her recent NAACP Image Awards nomination, Chlöe Bailey was asked if Burna Boy is her date for the event.

“You’ll have to ask him,” she said, dodging the question.

Undeterred, the host continued to press her about the Afrobeats legend, but again, Bailey deflected.

“Nigeria was so beautiful,” she said, as the hosts erupted into laughter. “I had the best time.”

Bailey continued swerving the elephant in the room, talking about the food she ate and the nightlife. When asked directly if they’re in a relationship, Bailey refused to answer, saying “I’m a grown woman.”

Chlöe Bailey On Burna Boy Dating Other Women

The 26-year-old artist also insisted she hadn’t seen rumors of Burna with another woman after she left Lagos. “He’s a grown man,” she stated. “Just like I’m a grown woman.”

Bailey also opened up about dating under the intense scrutiny of the public eye.

“Honestly, I don’t mind,” she admitted. “I hate to say this, but it’s my life. It’s what I sign up for so I can only expect it. It’s just about how I handle it; how I handle myself. So I don’t think it should ever be pissy-ness towards the people who ask me.”

With or without Burna Boy as her date, Chlöe Bailey will be in the running for “Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album” for her latest song “Boy Bye,” at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 22.