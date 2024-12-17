Chlöe Bailey & Burna Boy Seemingly Confirm Romance On Second Night In Nigeria 

Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy appeared very much a couple after partying the night away during the singer’s second night in Lagos, Nigeria.
The pair turned heads and had social media in a frenzy after putting on a flirty display on Sunday night (December 16). However, they turned up the heat a day later and apparently couldn’t keep their hands off each other at a Lagos night stop.
Footage from the night shows Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy smiling together and gazing into each other’s eyes. In other footage, they’re locked in a steamy embrace and whispering sweet nothings.
In one video, Bailey proudly wears Burna’s “ODG” chain and pendant, worth a reported $1 million.
Social Media Reacts To Chlöe Bailey & Burna Boy Rumored Romance
While neither Bailey nor Burna Boy have spoken publicly about the apparent blossoming romance, social media users had plenty to say. One critic slammed Bailey and her sister Halle over their “obsession with loser, degenerate males.”
However, the singer also had her defenders. “We only saw Chloe with Gunna and Burna & we only seen Halle with the ddg,” one fan replied. “So what are you talking about? Ain’t no way Gunna & ddg are seen as scums & degenerates.”
Meanwhile, others referenced the Nigerian icon’s famous ex, Stefflon Don, with one stating, “Burna boy flying Chloe Bailey in to Nigeria on Steff London’s birthday has to be the biggest Villain move I’ve ever seen.”
As news of Burna Boy and Chlöe Bailey’s rumored romance broke, an old video resurfaced of the “Last Last” hitmaker gifting Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her birthday last year.
While the British rapper showed off the gift on social media back in 2023, she never revealed who bought it for her. Fans accused her of leaking the video amid the buzz about Burna seemingly moving on with Bailey.