Chlöe Bailey & Burna Boy Seemingly Confirm Romance On Second Night In Nigeria 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy couldn’t keep their hands off each other while enjoying another intimate night on the town.

Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy appeared very much a couple after partying the night away during the singer’s second night in Lagos, Nigeria.

The pair turned heads and had social media in a frenzy after putting on a flirty display on Sunday night (December 16). However, they turned up the heat a day later and apparently couldn’t keep their hands off each other at a Lagos night stop.

Footage from the night shows Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy smiling together and gazing into each other’s eyes. In other footage, they’re locked in a steamy embrace and whispering sweet nothings.

Chloe Bailey on her knees whispering into Burna Boy’s ear. pic.twitter.com/Ig3OB2QpXu — benny. (@benny7gg) December 17, 2024

CHLOE BAILEY IS SO OBSESSED WITH BURNA BOY. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wh6GykniGx — benny. (@benny7gg) December 17, 2024

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey out in Lagos last night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yUt0hb1X0t — benny. (@benny7gg) December 17, 2024

Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Cp4aUZsQA — Trin Bean 💋 (@ItsTrinBean) December 17, 2024

In one video, Bailey proudly wears Burna’s “ODG” chain and pendant, worth a reported $1 million.

Burna boy give Chloe his odogwu chain ah na him wife be that no worry 😅. pic.twitter.com/KGdfMePj3q — GLOFINITE (@GloFinite) December 17, 2024

Social Media Reacts To Chlöe Bailey & Burna Boy Rumored Romance

While neither Bailey nor Burna Boy have spoken publicly about the apparent blossoming romance, social media users had plenty to say. One critic slammed Bailey and her sister Halle over their “obsession with loser, degenerate males.”

However, the singer also had her defenders. “We only saw Chloe with Gunna and Burna & we only seen Halle with the ddg,” one fan replied. “So what are you talking about? Ain’t no way Gunna & ddg are seen as scums & degenerates.”

We only saw Chloe with Gunna and Burna & we only seen Halle with the ddg so what are you talking about? Ain’t no way Gunna & ddg are seen as scums & degenerates. https://t.co/E0y4gnRUV4 pic.twitter.com/l21N2wOx23 — 🍨 (@sevenblueroses) December 16, 2024

Meanwhile, others referenced the Nigerian icon’s famous ex, Stefflon Don, with one stating, “Burna boy flying Chloe Bailey in to Nigeria on Steff London’s birthday has to be the biggest Villain move I’ve ever seen.”

Burna boy flying Chloe Bailey in to Nigeria on Steff London’s birthday has to be the biggest Villain move I’ve ever seen😭😭 — Ediyie Of London 💙 (@Abbye_edi__) December 16, 2024

As news of Burna Boy and Chlöe Bailey’s rumored romance broke, an old video resurfaced of the “Last Last” hitmaker gifting Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her birthday last year.

While the British rapper showed off the gift on social media back in 2023, she never revealed who bought it for her. Fans accused her of leaking the video amid the buzz about Burna seemingly moving on with Bailey.