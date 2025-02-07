Chlöe Bailey & Burna Boy Swap Kisses & Flex Matching Watches On Dinner Date 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy reignited romance rumors after being spotted sharing intimate moments during a dinner date in Nigeria.

Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy had social media buzzing after sparking romance rumors last year during the singer’s whirlwind trip to Lagos, Nigeria.

While the romance seemed to cool off— with Bailey previously addressing the speculation by stating they are both “grown” and urging people to mind their business— her recent return to Burna’s home country suggests their connection is still going strong.

On Thursday night (February 6), footage surfaced online of Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy on a dinner date with friends.

At one point during the meal, Burna Boy gently kisses Bailey’s forehead as she affectionately lays her head on his chest. The African Giant then leans in for another kiss.

THE MOMENT BURNA BOY AND CHLOE BAILEY… pic.twitter.com/2X0O6SJetT — benny. (@benny7gg) February 7, 2025

Other footage shows the couple accepting a gift of matching watches. “That’s so cute,” the singer said, holding tightly to her boo’s hand.

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey just got matching wristwatches at their dinner date. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3td16EaPZM — benny. (@benny7gg) February 6, 2025

Chlöe Bailey addressed the speculation about Burna Boy during an interview last year.

“Nigeria was so beautiful,” she said, adding that she “had the best time” during the Detty December celebrations.

When asked whether they were dating, Bailey replied, “He’s a grown man … just like I’m a grown woman.”

Bailey also opened up about dating under the intense scrutiny of the public eye.

“Honestly, I don’t mind,” she admitted. “I hate to say this, but it’s my life. It’s what I sign up for so I can only expect it. It’s just about how I handle it; how I handle myself. So I don’t think it should ever be pissy-ness towards the people who ask me.”