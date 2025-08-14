Claressa Shields vs. Remy Ma? Viral Clip Sparks Fake Beef Rumor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

A viral clip almost tricked the media into thinking Claressa Shields and Remy Ma had beef, but we got to the bottom of it. Read up!

Claressa Shields and Remy Ma in a full-blown street fight?

What the…

That’s what the internet wanted you to believe last week. The way the rumor was cooked up, you would’ve thought it was the undisputed women’s boxing champ versus the Terror Squad queen in some wild celebrity death match.

The clip was floating around showing Shields talking spicy, and folks swore up and down she was aiming at Remy, after a confrontation. I was about to hit the green light on a rumor alert. It was strong. Strong enough to make me think “this is too good to be true.”

We actually do journalism over here. So before I pulled the trigger, I slid the video over to one of our team members who eats, sleeps, and breathes boxing. This man saw the red flags immediately. First, you couldn’t find the footage anywhere else online except on the random little site that posted it. Second, Shields says, “Meet me at 54.”

Now, to regular folks, that sounds like an address. To boxing people, that’s a weight class, 154 pounds. Third, she name-drops “Fight Hype,” which is a huge boxing media outlet.

Last thing…

She never once mentioned Remy. Not Papoose’s name. Nothing. She wasn’t even talking about the Bronx MC at all. The fire was aimed at fellow fighter Alycia Baumgardner, stemming from a heated exchange at a press conference. In other words, it was all about boxing, not Bronx drama.

So why did this nonsense blow up? Somebody intentionally chopped up the clip, slapped their watermark on it, and threw it into the rumor mill, hoping to stir up clicks, chaos, and controversy. Mission accomplished — but not over here. You can’t just throw hands at the truth and expect it to go down easy.

And let’s clear another thing up. Claressa’s hands aren’t “registered weapons.” That’s one of those urban myths that’s been passed around so long it sounds official. She can definitely defend herself, but there’s no magical government registry for knockout punches.

This fake beef almost snuck through, but a little fact-checking saved the day. And honestly, it’s a shame because if this were true, the fallout would’ve been ugly for both ladies. Instead, this one goes into the “nice try” category.

For the record, I won’t post the original video. But that’s real corny.

But here you go…