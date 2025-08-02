Papoose’s Relationship With Claressa Shields Might Be Delaying Remy Ma Divorce…Streets Say

Papoose’s new partnership with Clarissa Shields might’ve created more than a business buzz — it may also be the reason Remy Ma is holding up the divorce, and possibly cashing in behind the scenes.

Remy Ma’s Divorce From Papoose Delay May Derail Claressa Shields’ Wedding Plans

Papoose and Claressa Shields are killing it right now. They are a great team and appear to be knocking out wins in the ring and outside of it. But don’t think you are going to hear wedding bells just yet. Remy Ma does not seem to be budging on the divorce papers!

Word on the curb is that Remy is putting up a “Philly shell” divorce defense. According to behind-the-scenes sources, Remy Ma is now reportedly REFUSING to sign those divorce docs unless every coin connected to Pap’s new “situation” is accounted for. Seems like she is trying to get to the money Pap has recently acquired. That means management, songwriting, production and anything he is doing with Claressa Shields. This is what I am hearing.

For those that did not know: Pap is now allegedly managing his boxing boo. He is also apparently behind her musical dreams too. We’ve seen her rap a bit here and there, but I was not sure she wanted to rap rap. Well, apparently she does. And, Pap is her behind-the-scenes “executive,” basically attached to her whole”bag.” This all sounds a bit weird to me. I am not a divorce expert, but they are done. If he had nothing with you…he got nothing.

Just last year, after the break-up, Remy said Papoose was broke and “living off her” before she went to jail. “this plot twist feels extra spicy. And THEN Remy said, and I quote: “Why are you attaching yourself to this 47-year-old man that doesn’t have anything going, has no career, no job, no income except for the income that he’s claiming off of you?,” he said, talking to Claressa.

Now, it seems like Claressa has adjusted his role, saying he was not her manager. Pap posted, “Glad I’m able to add value from a behind the scenes executive standpoint.” OK. I see what’s happening and that is necessary. By New Jersey divorce law, where they were married, she could be entitled to a piece of whatever he’s earning right now. I am not sure how far this will go, but Pap will need a great lawyer.

This could be drawn way out in a way that could be a nightmare for both Pap and Claressa. Some say Remy’s dragging this out intentionally. Remember, she is/was with Easy the Block Captain, the battle rap king. This could easily last for another 2–3 years. If Claressa’s trying to get hitched or wants a baby, she might have to hold tight

For the record, we love all parties. I hope this works out soon!