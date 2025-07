Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Claressa Shields confirmed that she and Papoose are planning to have a baby in 2026 and made it clear that their relationship is solid, despite the online noise stirred up after Remy Ma exposed their relationship.

During a July 2025 appearance on The Pivot Podcast, the boxing champ addressed her personal timeline, saying she’s ready to shift gears and start a family.

“I’m gonna have a baby next year,” Shields revealed. “We already have it planned out.”

She added that motherhood won’t put her gloves away for good. “After I go through my stuff, then I’ll come back and fight some more, and then probably have another one and do the same thing again.”

Shields, 30, explained that waiting until the end of her career to have children isn’t part of the plan.

“I don’t want to wait till I’m, you know, 40, 43, whatever, after my career, to have my kids,” she said, adding, “I want to be able to run at the park with my kids… I don’t want to be too old.”

Claressa Shields Denies “Fighting Over” Papoose

The relationship between Shields and Papoose became public in December 2024 after Remy Ma, Papoose’s estranged wife, posted online about the couple. Shields said the attention wasn’t her doing.

“You make it seem like I’m somebody that came in and disrupted a happy household when I didn’t. That’s not what happened.”

However, Shields pushed back on the idea of any rivalry.

“We’re not fighting over a man,” she insisted. “That’s a stupid narrative. And I’m a grown ass woman. And I’m a good looking woman that’s successful. I don’t have to fight over no man.”

Meanwhile, Claressa Shields will defend her undisputed heavyweight titles against IBF light heavyweight champion Lani Daniels on Saturday (July 26) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, marking her second fight of the year and third in 12 months.

She also recently called out retired boxing legend Laila Ali, offering her $15 million to come out of retirement for a highly anticipated fight.