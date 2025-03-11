DDG Snaps Over Posts Linking Halle Bailey To Jonah Hauer-King

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG is setting the record straight on his feelings toward Halle Bailey’s friendship with former co-star Jonah Hauer-King.

Unemployed socialite DDG spirals on live stream after Halle Bailey and her ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Jonah Hauer-King reunite at the 2025 Oscars.



This is his 3rd public crash out over Jonah. pic.twitter.com/27EmHvjjgc — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 8, 2025

DDG addressed his feelings towards the actor during a recent livestream that quickly spiraled into an emotional rant about custody frustrations.

The rapper scrolled through throwback clips posted by Bailey’s supporters eagerly pairing her with Hauer-King. DDG wasted no time expressing his displeasure and urged posters to quit.

“Y’all need to quit posting this n####,” DDG demanded. “I don’t give a f### about this n####. Please stop posting this lame.”

DDG repeatedly emphasized to his viewers, “I really don’t care,” though his evident frustration painted a different picture.

This latest outburst comes just a week after DDG openly accused Bailey of obstructing his relationship with their young son, Halo.

He vented his frustrations, alleging Bailey limits him to visits lasting no more than 72 hours and claimed he was being “bullied” for striving to remain present in Halo’s life.

Doubling down, DDG released a track titled “Don’t Take My Son,” alleging Halle Bailey is intentionally keeping him away from their child.

Bailey, meanwhile, has remained publicly silent regarding DDG’s allegations. The couple, who announced their split in October 2024, previously assured they would remain dedicated co-parents.

This isn’t the first time DDG has publicly grappled with insecurities over Jonah Hauer-King.

In his 2023 song “Famous,” DDG ranted about Bailey’s onscreen intimacy with her co-star.

Lyrics like “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes,” and “Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no,” revealed his anxieties about her acting roles and interactions off-camera.