Did Fat Joe Smash Ashanti? A Friend Wanted To Know!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

When you’re Fat Joe, there’s a reason you can’t take certain friends with you. Why is it so hard to believe that a man can be friends with a beautiful woman? Guess it’s hard when that woman is Ashanti.

Fat Joe has some nosy friends! When you’ve been in Hip-Hop for nearly 30 years questions are part of the job. Even so, he wasn’t ready when a friend curiously asked if he smashed Ashanti.

Ashanti’s sexcapades became a topic of conversation when her former boss Irv Gotti spilled the tea on a past episode of Drink Champs. He let the world know they were intimate. This unnecessary revelation caused Joe to label him as a sucker.

The Bronx native recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk. Mrs. Smith has a keen sense of getting the juiciest details. The topic must’ve resurfaced because Joe began to clarify why he came to the “Rock Wit U” crooner’s aid.

“Somebody had asked me, yo why’d you defend Ashanti like that?” Joe said.

Essentially one question led to another and the following question must’ve caused him to “Lean Back” in his seat.

“This guy who’s a friend of mine, he said yo, you f**king Ashanti?” he continued.

As the camera cuts to a head-shaking Willow Smith, You can tell Joey Crack has matured by his verbiage.

“I was flabbergasted. This was like blasphemy,” he explained. Calling attention to his 20-plus-year friendship with the Princess of Hip-Hop and R&B. Likewise, he assured his friend that she was like a sister.

Oddly enough, Joe’s associate seemed shocked to learn they genuinely share a sibling-like bond.

Check out the clip below. On another note, fellas, it’s okay to just be a friend to a beautiful woman.

via