Did Saweetie Respond To Lil Baby Calling Her Out For Clout Chasing?

Fans have been wrapped up in the ongoing drama involving Saweetie, Lil Baby, and Quavo. Over the past few days rumors about Saweetie and Lil Baby secretly dating ran wild on social media.

The speculation of a new celebrity couple started building steam following reports claiming Lil Baby spent over $100,000 on a shopping spree for Saweetie. Then the “Icy Chain” rapstress posted a cryptic Instagram photo that many people believed featured an appearance by Baby.

Then Migos member Quavo added his thoughts on the gossip-filled situation involving his ex-girlfriend Saweetie and his Quality Control labelmate Lil Baby. Quavo wrote, “Ain’t trippin. We can swap it out! #QCTHELABEL 🤟🏾.”

Not long after Quavo’s IG message, Lil Baby took to Twitter to offer an indirect response to the ongoing drama. Baby’s now-deleted tweets read, “B###### really be weird!!… If you want clout use BABY.”

It now appears Saweetie has commented on the ordeal as well. Again, the California-raised rapper posted an ambiguous tweet that could be seen as a reply to Lil Baby and/or Quavo.

On Monday afternoon, Saweetie simply tweeted, “BUILT TO LAST ❄️.” A majority of the replies and quote-tweets focused on the open-ended questions about her relationship status.

The Quavo and Saweetie romance began in 2018 before they announced their breakup earlier this year. The split did not seem to be amicable because both performers sent out negative tweets about the other at the time.

Meanwhile, Saweetie is coming off a mixed-reviewed debut performance on Saturday Night Live. She also earned her first two Grammy nominations on November 23. The 28-year-old Warner recording artist is up for Best Rap Song (“Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat) and Best New Artist at the 64th Annual ceremony.

BUILT TO LAST ❄️ — ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 29, 2021

