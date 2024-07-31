Diddy’s Legal Troubles May Worsen Due To Tupac Shakur Murder Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is the defendant in multiple lawsuits and the subject of a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations.

Diddy faced the threat of another lawsuit. According to Page Six, Tupac Shakur’s family is considering a wrongful death lawsuit against the embattled mogul.

“People from Diddy’s past are coming forward and providing info,” a source told Page Six.

Tupac’s relatives recruited Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro, attorney Christopher Clore and a team of investigators to explore longstanding rumors of Diddy’s involvement in the late rapper’s 1996 murder.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was under scrutiny due to the claims of Tupac murder suspect Duane “Keefe D” Davis. Keefe D implicated the Bad Boy Records founder in past statements to police.

Keefe D was arrested for his alleged role in Tupac’s murder in 2023. Keefe D’s trial is scheduled to begin in November. Nevada prosecutors highlighted his accusations against Diddy in a July 18 court filing.

“[Davis] has asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police,” prosecutors wrote. “However, this statement belies this claim, as he suggested that Sean Combs paid Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings as well as offered to set up a surreptitious phone call with Terrence Brown, the driver, who, at the time, was still alive. “

Keefe D implicated Diddy well over a decade ago, but no charges were ever filed. Diddy has denied any involvement in Tupac’s murder for years.

“Any suggestion of an indictment for Mr. Combs is irresponsible and unfounded,” a source told AllHipHop. “The notion that prosecutors have evidence that Diddy paid Davis is categorically false and defamatory.”

A lawsuit from Tupac’s family would add to Diddy’s mounting legal issues. Multiple women and producer Lil Rod sued him for sexual assault, among other claims, over the past nine months.

Diddy is also under federal investigation for sex trafficking allegations. A grand jury reportedly started hearing evidence in his case.