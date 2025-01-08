Drake Becomes Victim Of Misinformation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake has said a lot, but this is one time when he did NOT say it!

Drake has had a tough series of events that hit a crescendo late last year.

In November 2024, Drake initiated legal proceedings against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us.” According to a pre-action petition (not an actual lawsuit), Drake accused the label and Spotify of artificially bolstering the diss record.

He also alleged that UMG had the power to block the track’s release but chose not to. I never got the reasoning since they went back and forth in the epic battle. Drake was mocked and people said he was just mad at Kendrick Lamar’s success. Some championed Drake since he seems to be now taking on the “evil music industry.”

TODAY…it seemed like somebody leaked some texts that had Drake explaining.

I don’t know Chris Blake Griffith, but he’s the person that leaked these texts. In a now-deleted screenshot, Drake explained that his battle with Universal is aimed at protecting future artists.

“Me and Universal is like if Nike was funding a campaign about LeBron cheating on his wife..Not Adidas or Reebok… Nike, the company he’s been with since the start. My situation is not no street sh#t,” the texts read.

The only thing is…the texts were fake.

Fake Drake elaborated, “Everybody before me who tried to take on the label was too eccentric, so they got written off as crazy. The label never had to pay for their sins and mistakes. I’m going to change that and make the building a safer place for every artist moving forward.”

The internet went crazy, calling Drake all types of names. The only thing is, it just wasn’t him. I wonder who created this calamity.

The battle continues in 2025 and it could very well be legal. But it won’t be due to these fake texts.