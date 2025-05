Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake has been ducking out of parties and locking himself in makeshift studios to finish his next solo album, according to longtime collaborator OVO Smiley.

In a clip from a recent livestream, the Toronto rapper described a recent scene that captured Drake’s current mindset.

“I seen him the other day,” Smiley began. “We were at a party, and he was in the other room by himself, eating pasta with, you know, the wired headphones, the old headphones.”

He continued, “He had the wired headphones eating pasta, writing music, while we have a whole f###### party going on. So he’s on a different mode right now.”

Smiley revealed that even during a recent video shoot, Drake didn’t waste a second.

“Even at the ‘NOKIA’ video shoot,” he added. “In the breaks, he had a bunch of producers, and he just recorded. So, like, he’s in that crazy mode right now.”

Drake backed OVO Smiley’s claims, posting the clip on his Instagram Stories.

Drake confirmed the solo project himself during a livestream last month.

“Working on a new album right now,” he said. “It slaps.”

When asked whether it would be a solo effort, he replied, “Yeah.”

Hints of the album first surfaced earlier this year during Drake’s Australia tour, where he teased a more personal direction.

“Eventually, when the moment is right, Drizzy Drake alone will need to have a one-on-one discussion with you all,” he said on stage. “I’ll return with another album, a one-on-one conversation that you need to hear.”

He later described the project as part of his “next chapter,” telling listeners, “I hope you perceive my honesty as clarity rather than charity.”

The album will follow his February 14 collaboration with PartyNextDoor, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which featured 21 tracks. His last solo album, For All The Dogs, dropped in 2023.

Meanwhile, Smiley also revealed that he and Drake have a new track on the way.

“Drake too, we have a new slapper coming out,” he said during a livestream in January, confirming it will be the lead single on his upcoming album. The song marks their first joint release since 2021’s “Over the Top.”