Eazy The Block Captain Accused Of Cheating On Remy Ma With Two Battle Rappers 

Remy Ma’s relationship drama just got even messier amid claims her alleged boyfriend, Eazy The Block Captain, cheated on her with two battle rappers.

The Bronx-bred rapper’s marriage issues spilled out onto social media over the weekend in spectacular fashion. Remy kicked off the scandal, putting husband Papoose on blast, accusing him of having a relationship with champion boxer Claressa Shields.

Pap fired back, calling Remy Ma a narcissist and claiming she cheated multiple times throughout their marriage. He also taunted Eazy The Block Captain, insisting he knocked out the Philly battle rapper at a Remy Ma event.

Eazy, who admits to having a relationship with Remy, responded. He denied hitting the ground and claimed Papoose snuck him before fleeing the venue.

Now, Eazy The Block Captain is back in the spotlight following rumors he was unfaithful to Remy Ma.

On Wednesday, allegations surfaced that Eazy was messing around with two battle rappers; an ex-girlfriend as well as an artist on his Trenches league.

According to Tazmanian Tara, who also battles on the Trenches league, Eazy’s former girlfriend Zan told her she slept with Eazy last summer.

The women appear to have had a falling out and now Taz is spilling the tea. Media outlet OTFMZ caught the screenshots.

Taz leaked their alleged DMs showing Zan claiming Eazy was messing around with fellow rapper C.Bri The Lyricist. “When Remy find out she gonna have a fit,” one message read.

Taz called out Zan on Instagram, writing “smiling in that lady face knowing you f##### her man is crazy.”

Neither Eazy the Block Captain nor Remy Ma has commented on the latest round of drama.

Meanwhile, both women deny sleeping with the Philly rapper.

“I’m not f###### Eazy and haven’t in years,” Zan tweeted.

“For the record, I’m too fire to be f##### my league owner,️ C-Bri added. “I’m around because I’m DOPE. If you wanna make me look bad, you better off finding and telling a TRUTH.”

She also pointed out she was the first artist from Eazy’s league to battle on Remy Ma’s Chrome 23.