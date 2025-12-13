Ebro Darden Explains How MAGA Factored Into Split From Hot 97

Ebro Darden alleged political pressure and high-level financial interests played a role in his exit as he warned that more details are coming.

Illseed here.

The situation with Ebro Darden is getting deeper by the day. All of this broke yeterday, but I figure I would let it marinate a bit. Ebro is clearly not done talking. In fact, he just delivered a heavy message on YouTube that points straight at Trump, MAGA politics and powerful players in New York.

He says they have been trying to move him out of the way for years. They have taken the whole thing off the site already…that’s an act of malice. So, if you want to see it, here it is:

Then he explained that the signs were there long before the final HOT 97 broadcast. According to him, “Told y’all a couple of weeks ago when they tried to run that Andrew Cuomo play on me. Remember that sh#t.”

From there he shifted the entire conversation toward politics and pressure. He said things changed “when the uh when the Trumpster got in office,” and he made it clear he was not backing down. “Listen, man. I don’t capitulate. I been doing this too long.”

According to Ebro, this is not just about radio. It’s about media companies trying to secure big deals and stay in the good graces of the people who control major licenses and major money. He said, “They all got to fold up cuz they all trying to renew their deals their licenses.”

Then he went even further and connected the situation to casino licenses in New York City.

And in Ebro’s view, that kind of financial pressure meant one thing: his voice was becoming a problem. He called himself “anti-Netanyahu” and you already know that’s a problem. “They need me out the way. They trying to get to these bags that these VCs got raise some capital.”

Ebro said this is not new and not sudden.

“They’ve been trying to get to me for years, bro. Years.” He also made it clear that the people who have followed him know exactly where he stands. “People that I’ve worked with for a long time man they know they know who I am. They know what I stand for. the communities that listen and have supported us they know y’all know how I rock. Y’all know what type of sh#t I pop.”

He repeated that he previously warned everyone about what was coming.

“I told y’all they was hunting. I told you they was hunting.” As he wrapped the video, he encouraged listeners to stay alert during the holidays but also prepare for more. “So buckle up, because we going to get active.”

This is not someone walking away quietly.

Stay woke. Stay tuned.