Eminem & Royce Da 5’9 Might Be Plotting “Bad Meets Evil” Comeback After 14 Years

Royce da 5’9” and Eminem might be reviving Bad Meets Evil after 14 years, sparking wild speculation across Hip-Hop fans following a cryptic post co-signed by Royce himself.

Royce Da 5’9 and Eminem might just be plotting their long-awaited reunion and heads are collectively losing their minds. It’s been 14 years since the two titans joined forces for Hell: The Sequel, and for many, that album was more than just bars and beats. We called it a comeback. It was redemption. Back then, the project marked Royce’s reemergence into the mainstream and reminded the world that Eminem was still a beast, not just a pop culture dude. Together, it was a masterpiece.

Now, whispers of a follow-up are heating up again after a mysterious Instagram post made the rounds this week. A fan account called ShadyVerse, which boasts more than half a million followers, dropped a cryptic visual featuring both Eminem and Royce. But…Royce himself shared and that’s what made people go ham, cheese and egg. He seemingly co-signed it. Now, Hip-Hop’s rumor mill has gone into overdrive. The comments lit up!

While ShadyVerse isn’t an official Eminem account, it’s clearly got juice. And Royce’s involvement isn’t random—he’s been teasing fans with hints of new music for months. Those who know the Detroit MCs, they are never idle for too long. The Allegory dropped back in 2020 and earned a Grammy nomination. Since then, he’s been quiet, but still dropping loose singles. He has his Heaven Studios so you know he’s doing something.

Eminem remains as unpredictable as ever. The man can go silent for years, then reappear with a surprise album. Royce is one of the very few artists who match him bar for bar. Their chemistry has always been volcanic: bars.

The big question: will this actually happen? Nothing’s confirmed, but the timing feels right. The fans are practically demanding it. Even if this was just a bit of social media trolling, it’s working—everyone’s talking. Let’s go!

If “Bad Meets Evil” does return, expect chaos in the best possible way.