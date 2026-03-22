GloRilla Pregnancy Rumors Explained

GloRilla has fans debating pregnancy rumors after one photo sparked speculation, but is the ‘Net jumping the gun?

GloRilla. She’s one of the best. But a single photo from a recent shoot might be hinting at something much bigger than a fashion moment. The Memphis star has found herself at the center of pregnancy rumors. The problem is, as I see it, is another photo from the exact same shoot telling a completely different story.

Welcome to the internet in 2026, where angles matter.

Let’s be clear. There is no confirmation that Big Glo is expecting a child. But that has not stopped timelines from turning into Maury Povich reruns. I am hear for it since this is what. I do. One photo has people yelling congratulations. Check it out.

GloRilla is reportedly pregnant pic.twitter.com/J6rIdCiHRL — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) March 22, 2026

What makes this even more interesting is how quickly these conversations are popping up lately. Rumors have also been floating around about Latto and 21 Savage expecting a child after years of speculation about their relationship. That is now facts. The situation seems to be the new normal in Hip-Hop gossip culture. It feels like we are manifesting pregnancies now!

Back to GloRilla. Anybody who has followed her career knows she has a naturally slim frame, and in the image you see she’s “thicker.”

And honestly, this says more about us than it does about her.

There also seems to be this strange fascination lately with imagining our favorite women in Hip-Hop entering motherhood! Maybe it is admiration. Maybe it is projection. Maybe people are just bored. Awe, we need a life! GloRilla has been linked to NBA player Brandon Ingram. She was spotted supporting him courtside at a basketball game and the two have been seen together, so…he’s now in the mix.

For now, Big Glo appears focused on music and keeping her name buzzing, pregnant or not.