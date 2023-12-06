“Grand Theft Auto VI:” Metro Boomin Radio Station? Travis Scott & Rod Wave Characters?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

If Grand Theft Auto VI doesn’t trust Metro Boomin, somebody is definitely going to get popped.

It’s been just about one full day since the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) was released and major names such as Metro Boomin and Travis Scott are already being affiliated with the game.

One of the most interesting developments since the trailer’s release has to be the amount of rap tastemakers who are petitioning to be involved in the gameplay for the highly anticipated title. Metro Boomin has already staked his claim to create his own radio station for the game, much like Frank Ocean’s highly popular “Blonded Los Santos” FM station and “Radio Los Santos,” which is hosted by radio broadcast legend Big Boy.

The actual trailer itself, which has revealed characters will be customizable with characteristics and hairstyles such as wick dreads and gold grills, appears to be spawning speculation of the involvement of real life rappers within the gameplay. Fans believe a character in the trailer may have been inspired by Rod Wave and there’s currently a theory that Travis Scott appears in a strip club scene in the teaser—where his alleged avatar appears to be rolling up.

There have also already been multiple re-works of the trailer, with fans opting for music from artists such as Rick Ross to soundtrack the scenes of the South Florida-based virtual world. In a sense, with all this excitement, it seems criminal we’ll have to wait until 2025 for the game to be released.

Check out the full trailer for GTA 6 below.