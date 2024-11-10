Gunna’s Brother Replies To Young Thug, But Does Not Delete!

Young Thug and Gunna were the best of friends, but things change.

The whole situation with Young Thug is going to be intense. Thugger is back out, and everyone’s watching his relationship with Gunna closely. We have already reported on how Thugger shut down the rumors of their friendship, but what about the other side? Gunna has not said anything, but his ride-or-die brother has. He wants Thug to make sure they both do not like each other.

Check out what he said:

Sadly, the fans are the ones that are hurting. They were hoping and praying for good music from these two. But clearly, this ain’t going to happen.

On top of that, his video has been debunked. Once considered AI, my sources tell me it is real and it is Thug.

Throwback to the supposed jail call where Young Thug allegedly asked Lil Durk to diss Gunna 👀



(Surfaced last year) pic.twitter.com/WqkuSUevmD — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 9, 2024

READ ALSO: Young Thug Trashes Gunna Days After Suggesting They Were Cool

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know Gunna got out early, sidestepping the possibility of incarceration. Technically, he didn’t snitch, but technically, he kind of did. Things looked bleak for Thug at that point, and it put the two at odds—at least, that’s what it seemed like. Meanwhile, Young Thug’s protégé and former “partner-in-rhyme” went on to make big waves in music. Personally, I didn’t think his new music was great, but the younger crowd loved it, and I can’t be mad at that. The reality is, Gunna’s fame only grew while Thug was locked up.

Now that Thug is back on the scene, it might seem possible for the two to reunite musically. But in a now-deleted tweet, Thug shared his honest opinion on the situation, and it doesn’t look promising. It seems he and Gunna may no longer be on friendly terms. However, the fact that he deleted it makes me think he might have reconsidered. From a business angle, getting too emotional doesn’t make much sense. It’s smarter to focus on what’s good for business—team up, make music, and get paid.

What do you think? Principles should always matter, but wise decision-making counts too. Either way, I know Thug is about to make some major moves. Who he makes those moves with, though—that’s anyone’s guess right now.