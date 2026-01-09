Is Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday” Almost Four Hours Long?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Could the MCU have a record breaker with Avengers: Doomsday?

Take this with a grain of vibranium…

So the internet has decided to wake up and choose chaos again.

According to the mean Marvel streets (aka Reddit, YouTube thumbnails, and some very confident-looking graphics), Avengers: Doomsday is allegedly clocking in at a WILD three hours and 45 minutes. Yes. THREE. HOURS. AND. FORTY-FIVE. MINUTES.

Not 3:10.

Not 3:15.

Not “a little longer than Endgame.”

Nah. A whole Lawrence of Arabia situation.

Now here’s where things immediately start smelling funny.

This rumor is EVERYWHERE — social media timelines, fan pages, YouTube “BREAKING NEWS” videos — but nobody can say where it actually came from. There is no Marvel press release, no Disney leak and definitely not from the creators. No trade confirmation has said a word either. I started to think I might need to get a diaper to make it through that movie.

And let’s be real:

If this were true, it would break just about break any MCU record! I think it would break any record for a comic movie save a Snyder cut (Zack Snyder’s Justice League is over four hours) or two!

For reference, Avengers: Endgame, the current heavyweight champ, ran 3 hours and 1 minute. Most Marvel runtime “records” get broken by 5–10 minutes. This rumor jumps the line by 45 whole minutes, which is why we aren’t believing.

Here’s the REAL tea 🍵:

The movie isn’t even finished yet.

The directors, Russo Brothers, are still doing pickup shoots. Visual effects are unfinished. Editing is ongoing. There is no picture lock so the Russo Brothers themselves don’t know how long this movie is right now.

Translation:

👉 Ain’t NOBODY on Earth got the runtime.

Now… could Avengers: Doomsday be long?

Sure. Avengers movies usually are.

Could it creep past Endgame?

Very possible.

But 3:45? That sounds like somebody wants love from the algorithm.

This smells like a fan-made graphic that got reposted one too many times until folks started treating it like gospel. Happens every Marvel cycle. So until Kevin Feige himself clears his throat…we gon’ see!

AND YET…

If Marvel ever does drop a 3 hour and 45 minute Avengers movie?

I’ll be first in line.

Bathroom breaks and all. OR maybe that diaper! 😭🍿

— Illseed Out! 🕵🏾‍♂️

Here is the latest trailer: