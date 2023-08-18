J. Cole & Lil Uzi Vert Collab Just The Start? Mike WiLL Made-It Says Another Banger Drops Soon

Mike WiLL Made-It is back dropping on a consistent basis again—so he says.

New details about Mike WiLL Made-It’s upcoming releases and his surprise “Blood Moon” collaboration featuring Lil Uzi Vert, co-headlined by J. Cole, are emerging.

For starters, it appears “Blood Moon” bares its name from Mike WiLL Made-It’s spontaneous creative relationship with Lil Uzi Vert. In fact, according to his recent interview with Apple Music, Mike WiLL Made-It and Lil Uzi Vert rarely schedule their studio sessions.

“Once we started doing music, every time me and Uzi do music, we’ll be randomly staying in the same hotel, maybe in New York or LA or somewhere—We’ll just run into each other and then be like, ‘Oh yeah, studio tonight,'” Mike WiLL Made-It said. “Then we go to the studio, knock out a couple joints—Our linkup is as rare as a blood moon, you know what I’m saying?. But it’s a big deal, you know what I’m saying?

:I feel like everybody going to run and try to look and see when it’s a blood moon or it’s an eclipse or whatever, people running outside trying to record that zoom in, trying to see how it looked.” I just was thinking about that like, “Man, our link-ups and our sightings is as rare as a blood moon type s###. Then I was like, ‘Man, yo, I’m going to name the track that s###, man. Blood Moon.'”

Also, in addition to remarking on the entire process of working with Lil Uzi Vert over the years, Mike WiLL Made-It explained how J. Cole actually helped put the battery in his back while he was creating “Blood Moon.”

“With me and Cole, it was just natural,” Mike WiLL Made-It said in part. “Literally, I made, that day I was in there with Cole, I made 10 beats that day. Know what I’m saying? One of the other beats that I made that day is actually coming out next Friday. I ain’t even going to tell you who on that one, but you all will see.”

I gotta admit, it’s definitely refreshing to see Milke WiLL Made-It is leaning into dropping high-powered collabs again—considering he last delivered one of his ear-ringing Ransom compilation albums more than six years ago.

As for what the next single will be, your guess is as good as ours! Fingers crossed we’re getting some toxic Future or vintage Rae Sremmurd.