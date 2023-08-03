Lil Uzi Vert Claims “Being Christian Is A Cult”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert considered any religion to be a “type of cult” as they wondered why many people think they’re Satanic.

Lil Uzi Vert questioned why people believe the Atlantic Records artist is Satanic in an interview with GQ. The diamond-selling rapper challenged the persistent rumor and explained why they thought all religions were cults.

“Do these people think me being Satanic is what helps my success?” they said. “Or that I’m trying to force people into the occult?”

Lil Uzi Vert added, “Any type of religion is some type of a cult. Being Christian is a cult. You all meet at a place to pray and worship.”

Earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert added fuel to the fire of the Satanism rumors by getting an upside-down cross tattooed on their tongue. They also raised some eyebrows with their “I make a City Girl believe in Satan” lyric, which did not sit well with Summer Walker.

“I be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before?” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Or it’s just trend cause I feel like if you have you’d stop playin..really nothing funny or cute about it. May God be with y’all.”

Lil Uzi Vert downplayed any deeper meaning behind the lyric when TMZ asked him about it in March. They insisted the line was meant to be playful.