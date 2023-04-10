Lil Uzi Vert’s New Tongue Tat Fuels Satanic Rumors

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert’s new tat has all the people talking about his rumored religious beliefs. 👿 Look at the tat here!

This is crazy!

It really seems that these artists are engaged in some serious extracurricular activities! Lil Uzi Vert likely jinxed The Eagles chance to win their second Super Bowl. That should have been Meek Mill walking them out to “Dreams & Nightmares,” not that danceable Diddy-bop “I Just Wanna Rock.” Anyway, there’s something else! Look at this:

Dude got an upside down cross TATTED on his tongue.

According to Christianity.com, this is the definition of the upside down or inverted cross:

An inverted pentagram is a more common symbol attached to the Church of Satan and Satanism, but an inverted cross is also used, such as in the Satanic Temple’s ceremony unveiling the Baphomet statue. In popular culture, such as in music and movies, the upside down cross can mean anti-Christian and Satanist sentiments specifically or rebellion against social and political power in general. In Hollywood films like Rosemary’s Babyand The Conjuring, upside down crosses are associated with demonic activity and overall evilness to viscerally creep the audience out. Source!

There are other meanings, but nobody knows them without googling! Honestly, I do not see this as particularly serious. But, if you have no knowledge of self, you could be confused in the messaging. As for me, this is trolling, plain and simple. Rappers know that this will get attention and potentially controversy.

Just last month we talked about this, as he said he was taking his fans to hell.

What do you think?