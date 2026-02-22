Janet Jackson’s Night Out Causes Major Dating Questions

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson’s recent appearance with Mustafa Farrakhan Sr. at a New Edition concert has ignited all the rumors.

Janet Jackson has stepped into another unexpected headline. No, it is not about Donald Trump support or her amazing tour. This is more about some serious legacy. The whispers now to a Farrakhan Sr…specifically the son of Nation of Islam leader.

Yes, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan.

Let’s slow this down and get it right.

The chatter ignited after Janet was seen at a recent New Edition concert alongside Mustafa Farrakhan Sr. The two appeared close, comfortable, and were surrounded by tight security by the F.O.I. This is the kind of protection that that notes all the stops. This was not just a friendly link-up.

Janet Jackson is dating Mustapha Farrakhan, son of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yn5PJMiMiy — Chelley 😎🩷 (@ITSLUHHX0) February 22, 2026

To be clear, Mustafa Farrakhan Sr. is not the former college basketball star some people immediately assumed. He is the son of Minister Farrakhan and has long been connected to the inner workings and legacy structure of the Nation of Islam. The Farrakhan name carries decades of influence, activism and leadership. Mustafa, Sr. has always been by his father’s side, almost in a security capacity himself. His father started to lead the Nation of Islam in the late 1970s and led major events such as the Million Man March. That legacy is not massive and it is generational.

And now Janet?

Janet Jackson has always maneuvered differently. She has navigated global superstardom, high profile marriages, and intense public scrutiny with discipline. Her recent years have been focused on touring, legacy celebration but she seemed to step out in support of Donald Trump during the last president cycle. Or against Kamala Harris. Anyway. Moving along. When JJ steps out publicly with someone – especially a Farrakhan – people notice.

Some commenters insist this was simply two prominent individuals attending a concert. Others are suggesting the connection runs deeper and has been quietly developing for some time. Mustafa reportedly experienced the personal loss of his wife years ago. So, that is part of the conversation.

Still, the optics are powerful.

Is this romance, friendship, or something else??? For now, it remains speculation. Stay tuned.

Oh soo Janet really is dating Mustapha Farrakhan.. pic.twitter.com/VyJ6AAG1HC — kayla🫧 (@noguava) February 21, 2026