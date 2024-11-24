Kendrick Lamar Gets Love From Strangest Places

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar is a pop phenomenon at this point – here is the proof!

This is kind of weird. Lately, we’ve seen a bit of a corporate love affair with Kendrick Lamar recently. The rapper recently dropped his new album GNX, and it’s taken the world by storm. Clearly, Kendrick is the undisputed king of 2024 in Hip-Hop, and he’s closing out the year in a big way.

In particular, the song “tv off” has everyone talking. In the track, he belts out “Mustarrrrrrrrrrrrdddd!”—and that moment has caught fire like nothing else. What’s even crazier is how corporate brands have jumped on the bandwagon. A few of the companies getting in on the action include McDonald’s, Shrek (yes, the Shrek brand), the Despicable Me Minions, the NFL, DreamWorks Animation, the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders, Amazon Music, and AXE Body Spray.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! I honestly can’t wrap my head around why these brands are so obsessed with this phrase. Maybe you can help me out here. Some insiders I’ve spoken to briefly have joked about it being some kind of conspiracy. While they’re not serious, it’s still weird to everyone. Others say it’s just a classic monkey-see-monkey-do situation, with brands scrambling to connect with younger audiences.

Whatever the case, this love affair doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. I’ve seen so many memes, videos, and people using it to troll Drake—it’s absolutely hilarious!