Kodak Black Reacts To Donald Trump’s Claims Haitian Immigrants Are Eating Cats 

Kodak Black is planning a trip to investigate the conspiracy theories coming out of the Donald Trump presidential campaign about Haitian migrants in Springfield eating cats and dogs.

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, spread the bizarre and unfounded theory repeated by the former President in his debate against Kamala Harris.

During a recent concert, Kodak Black, a Haitian and a vocal Trump supporter, expressed concern over the rumors. He played an excerpt from Trump’s speech at a recent rally in Nevada.

“Of course I’m angry. We got 21 million people that came into our country invading our communities, invading our cities and our towns, and destroying our country,” Donald Trump ranted. “I’m angry about Venezuelan gangs taking over Aurora, Colorado, and I’m angry about illegal Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio. You see that mess, don’t you?”

Kodak Black Doubles Down On Donald Trump Support

Kodak Black addressed the crowd, doubling down on his support for Donald Trump. However, he also questioned the stories about Haitians eating cats.

“That s### crazy,” he began. “That s### true? Man I ain’t gon’ lie homie. I’m a muthafuckin Trump supporter.” The crowd booed loudly at his endorsement, but Black continued.

I’m Haitian,” he asserted. “How y’all feel about this election s###? I feel like we f##### anyway. I ain’t with that Kamala Harris s### either.”

He questioned, “What the f### going on in America?” before announcing his intention to get to the bottom of the conspiracy theories.

“I’m finna go to Springfield tomorrow, I’m going over there,” he added. “I gotta see this s###. .. I aint’ smelling that.” He repeated his calls to “vote for Trump” amid crowd jeers but questioned the lack of evidence for the claims.

“I ain’t see no Haitian eat no cat homie,” he said. “When y’all show me a Haitian eating a cat, then y’all can say that s###.”

Donald Trump pardoned Kodak Black as one of his final acts as President in 2020. Black has been a staunch supporter ever since and recently joined forces with Fivio Foreign on a pro-Trump track featuring the 34-times convicted felon.