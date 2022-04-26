Kool G Rap Mounts Comeback With NEMS, AZ, Domingo, Sean Price And Others!

Kool G Rap is a legend that brings out the legends. Check out some of the ways he plans to make a big splash in 2022.

Kool G Rap is one of the greatest rappers of all time. And now the legendary Corona, Queens MC is mounting his comeback.

The effort is being helmed by legendary producer Domingo, whose credits span decades with the likes of KRS-One, Big Pun, Canibus and numerous others. They have come together to craft a new album that is certain to get the goat back in his proper position.

Our sources tell me that G Rap has been in the lab over the last several months working on the album, hopping in the studio with other legends and perfecting the effort. So far, we know about NEMS, AZ, Sean Price and more than are still a “secret.”

On top of that, he is being supported by the The National Hip-Hop Museum, a place that is known to support the legends of the culture. This place, located in Washington DC, has honored rap legends for years. Most recently they paid homage to Pete Rock, Rakim, Nice-N-Smooth, Kid Capri, Kool Moe Dee and others. They have strong affiliations with the Sugarhill Gang, Das EFX, Grand Master Caz and several others.

Anyway, this is all about Kool G Rap. He is in the pantheon of great lyricists and has impacted the game in ways we can only imagine.

Our own Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur was actually in the studio with G Rap and spoke about his legacy. Check out his comments:

Here, Domingo talks about G Rap!