Lizzo tackled weight loss rumors head-on during a new interview after lighting up Instagram with a remix of a viral song.

The Grammy-winning artist with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked to discuss her recent transformation, but when Lee asked how much weight she had lost, Lizzo didn’t hold back.

“You’re crazy,” she said with a laugh before explaining why she’s kept the number private. “Because I don’t want people to clock my tea,” she added, laughing again.

Lizzo continued, “If I said the number, I don’t think people could do the math.”

The conversation came just days after she dropped a sizzling remix to PlutoNotDaBratt’s viral hit “Whim Whammie” on Saturday (May 24), where she rapped outside her home in a bikini, flaunting her Yitty brand and noticeably slimmer figure.

In the remix, Lizzo spits, “B#### it’s Lizzo/Call me Lizzy/I been fat and I been skinny/B###### still ain’t f###### with me.”

Meanwhile, speculation about Lizzo’s weight loss has swirled online, with some claiming she’s dropped “500 lb.”

Lizzo addressed the chatter directly. “Why are y’all putting a number on me,” she asked. “It kind of annoys me so part of me is like should I say the number to dead it? Or should I leave it a mystery?”

She also took a moment to call out society’s treatment of larger bodies.

“I think bullying fat people is the only socially acceptable form of bullying,” she said.

Lizzo Reaches “Weight Release” Goal

Back in January, Lizzo celebrated hitting her “weight release” goal, which she uses to describe her wellness journey focused on body neutrality and mental health.

“Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!” she wrote on Instagram.

The post included a photo of her in a crop top and leggings, along with details of her progress: a 10.5-point drop in BMI and a 16% reduction in body fat since starting her routine in January 2024.

“Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!” she added.