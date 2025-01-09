Megan Thee Stallion’s Fans Drag Torrey Craig’s Alleged Ex Amid Podcast Shade 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Torrey Craig’s alleged ex speculated whether he’s genuinely attracted to Megan Thee Stallion, implying his “type” is blonde white women.

Megan Thee Stallion has been making waves with her boo, NBA star Torrey Craig, and has ruffled the feathers of an apparent ex-girlfriend and her pals who didn’t think the rapper was his “type.”

A recently resurfaced slip from the “3 Girls 1 Kitchen,” has been making the rounds. The podcast features Olivia Davis who claims she’s Craig’s ex, and her two friends former adult star Lana Rhoades and OnlyFans model Alexa Adams.

The hosts apparently recorded shortly after Megan debuted her romance with Craig in a sweet couple’s challenge TikTok video, last year.

“Where do I start?” Davis begins, before butchering the Houston rapper’s name. “Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What’s her name?”

Davis continues, “I can’t even get mad, though ‘cause it’s like, damn, that’s kind of a flex. I can’t even be mad at that all.”

However, Rhoades interrupts, questioning how Torrey Craig could be attracted to Megan Thee Stallion and Lana Rhoades.

“I just wonder what his type is,” she states. “Because you guys dated, then he was talking to other girls when he was talking to you.

Rhodes then motions to Davis and Adams, adding, “they all look like you guys,” implying Craig’s “type” is blonde white women.

Davis agrees, adding, “Yeah they all looked very similar.”

Davis attempted to clear things up, going on to say she believes men merely go for “pretty girls.” However, the damage was done. Fans were furious Davis mispronounced Megan’s name and resented the implication Craig isn’t attracted to Black women.

Megan Thee Stallion Fans Rally

The YouTube comment section was littered with angry responses from Megan Thee Stallion fans, accusing Davis and her pals of being racist and committing a “micro-aggression.”

“You explain that you are relating his type ‘blondes’” one person replied. “However , if Megan was to wear a blonde wig, you 100% know you would have still had the question of who his type really is. It was the confusion as you believe he likes blonde white girls vs any other person.”

“Y’all hate when black men don’t want you anymore,” another person stated. “You THINK you’re the preference babe, you’re easy. Be real with yourself.”

A third replied, “I find it real weird how yall are questioning if a BLACK MEN find BLACK WOMEN attractive when he came out of a BLACK WOMEN like HOE IS YOU COOL??? And then to play like yall didn’t know who she was but was on insta before Torrey even got with her talking about some hot girl summer and dancing to savage and s### HOE PLEASE.”

Neither Megan thee Stallion nor Torrey Craig have publicly commented on their relationship. However, the Chicago Bulls player recently reacted to another woman who crawled out of the woodwork amid the attention surrounding his new romance.