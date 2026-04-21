Michael Jackson Biopic Earned Powerful Praise From Questlove After Emotional Screening

Questlove went in skeptical but left convinced after the Michael Jackson biopic delivered an emotional portrayal that focused on humanity over perfection.

Michael Jackson biopic reactions surged as Questlove praised the film’s emotional depth in Michael ahead of its U.S. release Friday because it reveals the man behind the myth.

The early response from Questlove, a devoted follower of the King of Pop, offers one of the first high-profile endorsements of the project directed by Antoine Fuqua. Despite entering the screening with skepticism, the musician said the film ultimately won him over by focusing less on spectacle and more on humanity.

“Honestly? I was hesitant. I’m emotionally invested, and I was holding my breath. But this project does the impossible: it strips away the spectacle and shows us the person,” Questlove wrote on Instagram Monday. “For the first time, we aren’t looking at the ‘THE KING’—we’re looking at a human being.”

The film traces Michael Jackson from his early years with the Jackson 5 through the height of his solo dominance during the “Bad” era. It features Jaafar Jackson portraying his famous uncle, alongside a supporting cast that includes Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Miles Teller as John Branca, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones.

Questlove admitted his initial viewing experience was analytical, even critical, as he mentally flagged inconsistencies in the timeline of Jackson’s career. However, that scrutiny faded as the emotional core of the film took hold.

“It’s a side of him a lot of us seemed to forget after 1984. I’ll admit, as a diehard, I started out taking notes: ‘Wrong year,’ ‘Song wasn’t out yet,’ ‘He didn’t wear that jacket until…’ But I eventually put my weapons down,” he wrote. “Why? Because they captured the SOUL of it all & gave him back his humanity. If this is the final word on his legacy, showing his humanity was more important to me than any technical faux pas.”

That perspective signals a broader shift in how Jackson’s story may be received. Rather than focusing solely on chart dominance and cultural impact, the film leans into the personal complexities that shaped the global icon.

Questlove’s strongest endorsement may be his willingness to revisit the film repeatedly, signaling confidence that its emotional resonance outweighs any historical imperfections.

“This film shows that the true path isn’t just about grinding; it’s about KNOWING that you know. It’s about knowing that you know. Channeling that feeling into reality. It’s the perfect setup for what’s coming in the Earth, Wind & Fire doc—a shift from the ‘struggle’ to the ‘manifestation.’ I’m going back to see it again. And again,” he concluded.

As anticipation builds ahead of opening weekend, the film’s early reception suggests it may redefine how one of music’s most scrutinized figures is remembered, not as an untouchable icon but as a complicated human being whose story still resonates.

Here is what one of our people said: “OMG just came out of a private screening of Michael and OMG it’s soooo good!!!” Definitely trusting the people we know with this one.

Here’s all Questlove said: