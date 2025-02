Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo’s polyamorous lifestyle is stirring controversy, with his ex blasting him for exposing their children to his multiple girlfriends.

Ne-Yo is catching heat from his ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, who is furious with the singer for being open about his polyamorous lifestyle with their two young children.

The “So Sick” hitmaker has been making headlines after flaunting his three girlfriends and recently seemingly added a fourth to the relationship.

He addressed the unconventional romance during a recent appearance on the “Ricky Smiley Morning Show.” According to Ne-Yo, he doesn’t hide his partners from anybody, especially his children.

He explained that he tells the children all the women are his girlfriends and answers any questions they may have honestly.

“And she gonna make you some cereal, and she gonna cook lunch, and she gonna wash the clothes, and it’s all good,” Ne-Yo shared. “It’s family, it’s community. That’s what it’s about.”

However, Bagnerise was enraged and took to her Instagram Stories with her reaction to the interview, calling it “disgusting parenting.”

“And didn’t i tell your corny ass not [to] have that s### going on in front of my kids, to do that cornball s### on YOUR OWN TIME,” Sade added.

Bagnerise branded his relationship “sick” and called Ne-Yo “weird,” repeating her warning that she’s “not playing about my kids.”

Ne-Yo hasn’t publicly responded to Bagnerise, but he recently brushed off critics of his polyamorous lifestyle.

Instead of backing down, the 45-year-old musician fired back on Instagram Stories, openly mocking critics with a blunt message.

“Them: ‘NEYO WE DON’T APPROVE OF YOUR POLY RELATIONSHIP,’” he wrote, adding a selfie where he’s flashing a grin in a T-shirt that reads, “Fun fact: I don’t care.”