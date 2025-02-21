Ne-Yo Leaves No Doubt About His Polyamorous Relationships In Spicy IG Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo took to Instagram to respond to criticism of his polyamorous relationships, making it clear he’s unbothered by public opinion.

Ne-Yo fired back at critics of his polyamorous lifestyle after social media users questioned his unconventional relationships.

The R&B; singer, known for hits like “So Sick” and “Miss Independent,” took to Instagram to double down on his stance, making it clear he’s unfazed by public opinion.

Last week, Ne-Yo shared a snapshot of himself on a boat alongside influencer Arielle Hill and two adult content creators, Phoenixx Feather and Bella.

The photo’s caption—”US vs. …NOBODY. You can’t compete where you can’t compare. #PolyAndFly”—sparked heated debates online, with some followers celebrating his openness while others disapproved.

Rather than back down, the 45-year-old musician responded with a post on Instagram Stories, directly mocking critics in a blunt message.

“Them: ‘NEYO WE DON’T APPROVE OF YOUR POLY RELATIONSHIP,'” he wrote, adding a selfie where he’s flashing a grin in a T-shirt that reads, “Fun fact: I don’t care.”

The singer’s approach to relationships has been a point of discussion since his 2023 divorce from Crystal Renay, his wife of seven years.

The former couple shares three children, while Ne-Yo also has two kids with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw. In a November appearance on Lemon Drop The Show, the singer was candid about monogamy, explaining that traditional marriage isn’t for him.

“I am not s####### on marriage,” he said. “I’m not s####### on anyone who has figured out how to make that thing work for them. Again, everything’s not for everybody.”