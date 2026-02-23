New Viral Interview Causes Crazy Wu-Tang Rumors

A Staten Island woman identifying as family to a Wu-Tang member she wants “accountability,” not money, as the clip spreads like wildfire.

A deeply sensitive, unverified allegation is circulating in Hip-Hop after an interview aired on Doggie Diamonds TV, where a Staten Island woman identifying herself as Tai claimed she is related to members of the Wu-Tang family circle and described what she says was a traumatic, long-suppressed situation.

Host Doggie Diamonds opened the segment sounding shaken, telling viewers: “In my whole 19-year career, I’m baffled.” He added, “I don’t even know what to say.”

“Tai” who said she’s from Park Hill, Staten Island, claimed she’s speaking out now as part of a personal healing process and said she is not motivated by money or attention. “I’m not looking for a… payout,” she said, later adding, “I’m looking for… accountability.”

What was alleged in the interview

In the conversation, “Tai” alleged that a male cousin—whom she described as connected to a major Hip-Hop legacy—initiated sexual contact without consent when she was a teenager. She described feeling pressured and emotionally manipulated over time, stating: “He didn’t ask me the first time and manipulated me along the way so that I couldn’t say no.” We are not naming name…but. you see what is being said.

She also claimed she was later portrayed negatively inside family circles. One of her core complaints centered on what she described as a damaging story being repeated about her, which she strongly denied. “Now the narrative… is that we’re in an orgy… drunk and infused,” she said, before insisting: “That absolutely did not… happen.”

Throughout the interview, she repeatedly framed her purpose as truth-telling and closure, saying: “I want you to tell the truth… own it.” She also emphasized protecting younger relatives, saying she wants to teach girls not to stay silent for years.

By The Way And So You Know:

AllHipHop has not independently verified any of the claims, dates, or the specific events described.

any of the claims, dates, or the specific events described. We do not have corroborating documentation, police reports, court filings, or an on-the-record response from the accused person(s).

We cannot confirm the identity of individuals referenced beyond what the interviewee alleged.

FYI:

This story involves serious allegations. At this time, AllHipHop is reporting on the existence of the interview and the claims made in it—not stating any allegation as fact.

We are also not naming the accused individual based solely on this interview transcript, given the gravity of the accusation and the need for verification and response.

If any parties or representatives wish to provide a statement or clarification, AllHipHop will update this reportwith their response in context.

This article discusses allegations made by a guest on a third-party platform. These claims are allegations only. AllHipHop does not assert the truth of the claims and is reporting on the interview as a matter of public online discussion.