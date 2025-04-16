Offset Backs BIA’s Explosive Cheating Claim Against Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset backed BIA’s claim that Cardi B cheated during their marriage amid rumors he was unfaithful with a fellow rapper’s partner.

On Tuesday (April 15), Cardi’s longtime friend and blogger, Ken Barbie, weighed in on recent rumors surrounding the former Hip-Hop couple’s marriage.

The blogger also referenced BIA’s infidelity allegations, tweeting, “Oh… and btw, Bia was STILL wrong. HA!”

Offset responded bluntly, insisting, “She wasn’t tho.”

Though Offset later deleted the post, screenshots had already made the rounds online.

Offset briefly defended Bia after Cardi B’s friend, Ken Barbie, called her out — but he deleted his comment shortly after.



In the track, Bia accuses both Cardi and Offset of being unfaithful and suggests Cardi used her as inspiration. pic.twitter.com/lIaocdqDWN — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) April 16, 2025

The cheating accusations stem from a months-long back-and-forth between Cardi B and BIA that began in early 2024.

The tension started when Cardi dropped “Like What (Freestyle),” which sampled the same Missy Elliott track as BIA’s “I’m That B####.” That overlap sparked comparisons and eventually turned into a full-blown beef.

BIA escalated the situation with her diss track “SUE MEEE?” where she accused Cardi of being unfaithful to Offset and included a screenshot that appeared to show Offset accusing Cardi of cheating.

Cardi denied the claims and challenged BIA to prove it, offering a $1 million reward if she could produce any receipts.

“I got a million dollars cash,” Cardi said. “Right now. I got a million dollars in my house. If BIA can show me that text message of Offset saying that I cheated… I’ll give you a million dollars.”

BIA didn’t take the bait. Instead, she replied online with, “Boooo. beneath me. next,” and never posted any evidence.

Cardi later warned that false accusations about her marriage could lead to legal consequences, referencing her past courtroom win against blogger Tasha K. “I’m all for rap beefs,” Cardi said, “but defamation? That’s a lawsuit.”

Offset’s tweet came as he was facing his own wild rumors—this time involving Ari Fletcher, the girlfriend of rapper Moneybagg Yo.

Speculation swirled that Offset had hooked up with Fletcher and that Cardi allegedly told Moneybagg Yo about it. Neither party has confirmed the rumor.

Despite the drama, Cardi B is moving forward. She’s recently been linked to NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and Offset, for his part, seems unbothered.

When footage surfaced of Cardi and Diggs partying together, Offset responded by saying he was “happy” for her.