Cardi B Offers BIA $1M For Proof She Cheated On Offset 

Cardi B is offering to pay BIA a seven-figure sum if she can prove the NYC rapper cheated on her estranged husband, Offset.

BIA previously accused Cardi of infidelity on her diss track “SUE MEEE?” rapping, “Put it on your hubby since you like lying on your vows.”

The cover art features a screenshot of Offset accusing Cardi B of cheating on him.

While both the former married couple denied the rumors at the time, the “Jealousy” hitmaker still has something to say about it. Cardi B responded to a social media user who claimed, “bia spilled all that girls tea” while sharing the track.

“That b#### ain’t spill,” she replied. “I’ll pay her a million dollars in cash to provide receipts of me talking to any n#### before this situation !!!”

However, it appears BIA isn’t going to take Cardi B up on her offer any time soon. “Boooo. beneath me. Next,” she tweeted, seemingly in response to Cardi’s offer.

Cardi B previously threatened BIA with a lawsuit for spreading cheating rumors, accusing her of taking their issues “beyond rap” and trying to break up her family.

“I’m a sue you and you got to come with receipts. And not social media receipts, court receipts,” she said in June. “I will get every little f###### red penny that you ever f###### make b####. Every money that you make off your publishing. So find something safe to do.”

The infidelity rumors arose amid Cardi B and Offset’s recent explosive social media spat. The pair have been going off at each other online following their recent divorce.