Rihanna sparked fresh pregnancy chatter while boyfriend A$AP Rocky turned heads at Rolling Loud California 2025.

The Harlem rapper shocked fans by helicoptering onto the stage, marking his dramatic return to performing after his recent acquittal.

ASAP Rocky performs his unreleased song “All Black”



“FIRST YOU STOLE MY FLOW, SO I STOLE YOUR B####!” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hjDWWiM2k4 — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) March 16, 2025

The Bajan superstar attended the festival in an oversized navy bomber jacket paired with a daring sheer lace m### skirt, black lingerie visible beneath.

Completing her edgy ensemble with a sparkling diamond choker and sleek black strappy heels, Rihanna once again prompted speculation about whether baby number three might be on the way.

Rihanna spotted it last night supporting her man Asap Rocky at Rolling Loud. 💕✨



Once sis pop out in the large coats you know what time it is lol pic.twitter.com/Bi528z76Wb — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) March 16, 2025

The Grammy winner has recently been spotted out and about in noticeably baggy clothing and strategic accessories, fueling rumors she could be expecting again.

Meanwhile, Rocky descended onto the Rolling Loud stage from a chopper emblazoned with “Don’t Be Dumb,” the title of his anticipated new album.

Rocky didn’t disappoint, debuting several unreleased tracks, including the rumored-to-be-called “All Black (Stole Ya Flow)” and “Your Honor,” a collaboration produced by Metro Boomin.

He also dropped crowd favorites like “A$AP Forever,” “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” “Tailor Swif,” and “Praise the Lord (Da Shine)” with Skepta.

The performance marked his first public concert appearance since being cleared of felony assault accusations. Rocky directly acknowledged the case during his set with a video montage briefly referencing the trial.

He also addressed the tensions between Hip-Hop heavyweights Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole in another unreleased song, with provocative lyrics.

“I ain’t on J.Cole, I ain’t on Drake, I ain’t on Kendrick side,” he raps. “I choose homicide, they gonna see a different side.”

Rihanna Talks Parenting With A$AP Rocky & Future Baby Plans

Rihanna shares two young sons—RZA Athelaston, two, and Riot Rose, one—with A$AP Rocky.

Earlier this month, she commemorated International Women’s Day by sharing intimate birth photos on Instagram. She called motherhood “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman… my little miracles!”

Rihanna playfully added, “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses… don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

Last April, Rihanna revealed she’s open to expanding their family even further.

“As many as God wants me to have,” she said. “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Praising Rocky’s parenting, she noted, “I let God lead and just let go,” adding that she knew he’d be “a great dad.”