Rihanna Reveals If She Wants More Kids & How COVID Sped Up A$AP Rocky Romance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the parents of two boys.

Rihanna discussed motherhood and her relationship with A$AP Rocky in a cover story for Interview Magazine. The mother of two pictured a future with at least one more child in response to a question about wanting more kids.

“As many as God wants me to have,” she said regarding her family plans. “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child, RZA, in 2022. The couple’s second boy, Riot, was born in 2023. RiRi said she knew Rocky would be a great father before they had kids.

“I let God lead and just let go,” she noted. “Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it’s not enough. So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”

Rihanna and Rocky were friends for years before they started dating. She told Interview Magazine their romance officially began in late 2019. The Barbadian singer acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic’s significant impact on their relationship in the cover story.

“COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family,” she said. “And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready,”

She added, “I mean, we didn’t even really talk about it. There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened.”

Rocky awaits trial in a Los Angeles shooting case. He was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.