SIGNS: Trump Officials Start Talks With Reality TV Producer For Immigrants To Compete For Citizenship

A reality show pitch where immigrants compete for U.S. citizenship is reportedly under review by Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, stirring controversy and curiosity alike.

So here’s something straight out of reality TV—and no, it’s not a parody. Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is reportedly considering a pitch for a reality show where immigrants would compete for U.S. citizenship. Yep, you read that right. The details are still pretty fuzzy, but even the thought is crazy.

According to DHS, the idea is still very early in the “vetting process,” meaning it’s far from official. The pitch came from reality TV producer Rob Worsoff, known for shows like Duck Dynasty. He’s actually been floating this concept for a while now, and it now has Trump’s ear. They apparently tried it with Obama and Biden, but that failed. The Trump team reportedly gave the concept some encouraging feedback. WOW.

Immigrants would go head-to-head in challenges that test their knowledge about American history, civics and culture. Unbelievable. Most Americans would be deported if they were in this foolishness. Worsoff insists it’s not a “Hunger Games” for hopeful U.S. citizens.

“This isn’t, ‘Lose and you get shipped out,’” he told The Wall Street Journal.

I am screaming CAP and BS. This would shine a light on people and be a one way deportation vehicle.

The Daily Mail reported that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was backing the show, but Worsoff says he’s never even spoken to her. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said they get a ton of these but would not confirm that this was getting a serious look.

Trump’s immigration policies are under fire —now this? Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a legal immigrant, was mistakenly deported and is still stuck in El Salvador.

We do not need “America’s Next Top Citizen”—not now. Not ever!