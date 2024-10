A judge set his next hearing for November 12, meaning rap’s most infamous “snitch” has to sit behind bars for roughly two more weeks.

6ix9ine‘s career has been plagued by legal issues since its onset. In fact, he was already in trouble when his “GUMMO” track caught fire in 2017. But could his latest arrest lead to his permanent demise?

The controversial rapper was arrested on October 29 for violating terms of his supervised release, which were put in place following his 2018 case connected to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He’s accused of testing positive for meth use twice and traveling outside of the country without permission.

He was immediately sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the same facility that’s currently housing Diddy. A judge set his next hearing for November 12, meaning rap’s most infamous “snitch” has to sit behind bars for roughly two more weeks.

New York City attorney Moe Gangat had the same question for the judge who sent 6ix9ine back to jail. As he explained in an Instagram video, 6ix9ine was placed under supervision by the federal government for five years as part of his plea deal. He stayed out of trouble for the majority of the time, but 2024 has seen a slew of run-ins with the law.

“For 4.5 years he had no problems,” Gangat says in the clip. “But this year, July, apparently his monitoring office changed from New York to Florida. One, he failed drugs tests and two, he’s traveling without letting the officers know he’s going to be traveling with sufficient notice.

“Those two things he’s claiming he’s done a couple of times now. Then, they’re asking him to be held with no bond pending an evidentiary hearing. Then a judge said, ‘Yeah, you’re right. No bond until an evidentiary hearing.” He’s gonna sit in a federal jail as the biggest and notorious rat in the history of the culture, and he’s going to be in a federal jail for at least two weeks.

He concluded, “You gotta ask yourself, judge. This guy did 4.5 years without any issue, failed a drug test and didn’t let the officers know where he was going to be traveling without sufficient notice, and you locked him up for two weeks as the most notorious rat of all time?”

6ix9ine has boasted numerous times about walking around without security following his 2020 release from prison. But will he remain unscathed behind bars? Only time will tell.

During his latest hearing, 6ix9ine was confronted about his positive drug tests, which he claimed were misunderstandings: “Adderall has meth in it. It’s just a mistake.” He was officially arraigned on three violations: traveling to Las Vegas without permission, failure to appear for drug testing and using narcotics.

6ix9ine pleaded not guilty to the charges, but attorneys presented proof of his alleged unauthorized trip to Las Vegas on September 7, in addition to a back-dated letter from August through September from a doctor in Florida, who reported he tested positive for meth “two times in the last two weeks.”