Charleston White defended Hulk Hogan in a graphic online rant that included vulgar remarks about his own daughter’s sexual partners.

Charleston White launched into a disturbing and profanity-laced defense of Hulk Hogan on Sunday (July 27), dismissing the late wrestler’s racist past while veering into an explicit tirade about his own daughter’s sexual choices and slavery-era imagery.

“I love Hulk Hogan,” White said in the clip. “Y’all came along and said he was racist, but I grew up with Hulk Hogan. I never known for him to be racist. And I don’t want my daughter f###### no n####.”

White’s rant, which surfaced online days after Hogan’s death, included graphic language and racially charged metaphors, as he attempted to rationalize Hogan’s infamous comments about his daughter dating a Black man.

“I can’t be mad at Hulk Hogan cuz he don’t want no big dick n#### pushing that large log off in this girl stretching her p#### out only to leave her as a single mother to come back to a white man with a stretched out p####,” White continued. “I hope my daughter go get a mixed kid.”

The footage also showed White making references to slavery, comparing modern workplace dynamics to plantation hierarchies.

“How you gone be mad at all White people?” he questioned. “Cuz they got hired as the supervisor to oversee the n####? Hell you talking about? Even the Black supervisor put the whip on a n####. So how you going to be mad at the White boy supervisor cracking the whip when m#### gone?”

Racist Remarks Resurface In Wake Of Hulk Hogan’s Death

Hogan, who died Thursday (July 24) at age 71, faced widespread criticism in the years leading up to his death after a 2007 sex tape leaked in 2015 revealed him using racial slurs.

In the recording, Hogan said, “I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f### some n*gger, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n*gger worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. F###### n*gger.”

The backlash was swift and long-lasting, with many in the wrestling and Hip-Hop communities condemning his remarks.

On platforms like Black Twitter, users revisited those comments following his death, with some reframing his legacy through the lens of racial bias and exclusion.