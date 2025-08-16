Author Dave Anderson Talks Ice Cube & Dr. Umar, Calls Out Fake Agendas & Exploitation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Author Dave Anderson says the only real revolution starts with Black ownership, self-pride, and a commitment to health. But there will be some bumps along the way.

Dave Anderson is a lot of things.

The Philadelphia native a noted author, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, but he’s never been regarded as quiet. The unapologetic truth-teller has built a career helping people win in business and life. With 23 books to his name, his latest has already sparked debate and controversy.

The Real Black Agenda: Exposing the Myth, Igniting the Revolution has sparked intense conversations about what real progress for Black America should look like. Known as “The Business Bully,” Anderson isn’t afraid to call out political leaders, the entertainment industry or even beloved cultural figures. If he feels they’re failing the community, he’s naming names.

In this candid conversation with AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Anderson takes aim at fake agendas, industry exploitation and Black leadership failures. He even calls out dangerous myths keeping people from real economic and cultural power. From Ice Cube, Dr. Umar Johnson, a possible Breakfast Club fiasco, Anderson lays out a no-nonsense plan for self-determination, ownership and even health. His mantra insists that Black people can’t wait for saviors when the blueprint for liberation is already laid out.

AllHipHop: What made you write The Real Black Agenda?

Dave Anderson: I got tired of hearing “we don’t have solutions.” We all know the problems—racism, miseducation, broken systems. I wrote this so no one can say they didn’t hear the solutions. It’s my 22nd consecutive bestseller and probably my favorite book.

AllHipHop: Why call it The Real Black Agenda?

Anderson: Too many so-called Black agendas are written for other people’s profit, not ours. Politicians throw us bones—like Kamala Harris saying Black men could sell weed—as if that’s liberation. A real Black agenda protects, uplifts, and respects our history and future.

AllHipHop: You wear a shirt that says “No Handouts, No Begging, Just Power.” What’s that about?

Anderson: Reparations aren’t handouts—they’re repair. But power comes from owning our labor, creativity, and businesses. Look at Hip-Hop: we give away publishing, sell catalogs, and then others make the real money. Ownership has to be more than a hashtag.

AllHipHop: You say there are no real Black-owned record companies.

Anderson: None that own distribution and operate independently at scale. We either sell out or depend on outsiders. We could build our own platforms, our own awards, our own SoundCloud—but we don’t. And when we do build something, too many sell it off.

AllHipHop: What about racism and the “too Black” penalty?

Anderson: It’s real. People who push too hard like Ice Cube, Left Eye, Tupac get labeled difficult or worse. Meanwhile, compliant folks get elevated. It’s a system designed to punish independence.

AllHipHop: And Black leadership?

Anderson: (Scoffs) We have too many “leading Blacks,” not Black leaders. Bought and paid for, serving other people’s interests. Who’s the leader of Italian-Americans? Chinese-Americans? We shouldn’t have to follow a mascot—we should lead ourselves.

AllHipHop: You mentioned Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America.

Anderson: Cube did it right. He brought in Dr. Claude Anderson, went to both (political) parties, and got labeled a sellout for even talking to Trump’s team. Meanwhile, he’s created jobs, movies, and leagues that uplift Black people. We can’t keep canceling our best players.

AllHipHop: And Dr. Umar Johnson?

Anderson: Brilliant in some ways, but the school project has become an anchor around his neck. Years of donations, but no curriculum, no teachers, no students enrolled. If a 20-something in Georgia can open a school from scratch, why can’t Umar deliver after all this time?

AllHipHop: What’s your take on the BET Hip-Hop Awards being gone?

Anderson: Not surprised. We don’t own it. Bob Johnson sold BET decades ago. Until we build and keep our own institutions, this will keep happening.

AllHipHop: Let’s#### your Top 5 rappers, dead or alive.

Anderson: Ice Cube. Lethal Injection changed my life. KRS-One—the teacher. Queen Latifah is proof you can transcend Hip-Hop. Will Smith. The first rapper to win a Grammy, global icon. And a three-way tie: Rakim for lyrical dominance, Pac for depth and vision, Biggie for unmatched style and adaptability.

AllHipHop: You’ve had a huge health transformation—over 340 pounds lost. What drove that?

Anderson: My wife asked me to show her an elderly 600-pound man. I couldn’t. It wasn’t about size. It was about health. I changed my eating, dealt with food trauma and realized we’re digging our graves with forks. Health is revolutionary. If we got healthy, we’d be sharper, harder to control and impossible to ignore.

AllHipHop: What’s the one thing you want people to take from The Real Black Agenda?

Anderson: We already have the blueprint. Own what we create. Build for ourselves. Prioritize our health. Pull resources together. And stop waiting for permission or saviors. If we do that, no one can stop us.

For more, visit Dave Anderson here: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessBully/